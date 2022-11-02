Hadash-Ta'al chairman MK Ayman Odeh responded on Tuesday evening to the results of the exit polls in which his party obtained four seats.

Odeh told Channel 12 News that "the Arab public came out to vote in large numbers, despite the high turnout in the Jewish public."

Odeh expressed hope that his party will win another seat. "Another seat for Hadash-Ta'al will prevent Netanyahu and the Ben Gvirs from forming a government," he said.

Regarding the achievement registered by the Religious Zionist Party, which is projected to win 14-15 seats, Odeh said, "Kahanism has become 15% of the Israeli public. If the exit polls do not change and this camp forms the government, our public will stand firm against fascism and racism."

The chairman of Balad, Samy Abu Shahadeh, said he is convinced that his party would pass the electoral threshold even though the exit polls showed that it did not.

"Balad, as we said a month and a half ago, will beat the system and that's what it did," he said, adding that "it is not the exit poll that determines the results. The victory is that Balad brought back the 'State of all its citizens' project."