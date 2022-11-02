Finance Minister and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said on Tuesday night he is disappointed with the election results.

"Everything is great," Liberman said initially, upon his arrival at the party headquarters after exit polls predicted the Yisrael Beytenu Party would only win four or five seats.

He later admitted, however, "The challenge was very complex, we did our best. We have to wait for the true results, but regardless of the final results, we will respect the results of the election and the decision of the voters."

The exit polls predicted that Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu would form the next government, alongside his partners from the Religious Zionist, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties.

"We will maintain our unique path as a liberal right," Liberman continued. "This is very important to us, we are in a very unique slot in politics and we will not change based on any polls. We will continue on the same path and like any path there are ups, downs and sometimes fast and slow progress. We are maintaining the path."

The Minister of Finance said that he hopes “that one way or another, this election campaign will in any case bring governmental stability. Since March 2019, we have entered a fifth election campaign. Tomorrow is a new day. We will draw lessons and decide on the way forward."