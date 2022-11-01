With less than three hours until the polls close, the haredi parties are breathing a sigh of relief at the voter turnout in haredi cities and communities.

Officials from the Degel Hatorah, Agudath Yisrael and Shas parties told journalist Aharon Rabinovitz that the figures are high and even pointed out that there is still a particularly large mass of haredi voters, mainly yeshiva students, who first go out to vote at night after completing their studies for the day.

An official in the United Torah Judaism party said: "In Likud they are already talking to us about 62-63 [seats]."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman responded to the report by writing on Twitter: "You have one last chance to prevent a halakhic state! Only at the ballot box!".

Earlier, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni, spoke with Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation at the polling stations in right-wing strongholds.

"I just finished a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu," shared Gafni, "we are in great danger and I ask everyone to come out now, vote and exercise their influence. We are in a holy war."