MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit party but is running in a joint list with Religious Zionism and MK Bezalel Smotrich, on Monday told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that the cooperation between the two parties will continue after the elections.

According to Ben-Gvir, the two parties will coordinate their coalition negotiations as well.

His statement follows a report that the two parties will break apart immediately after Tuesday's elections.

"It's true that we are a technical bloc and we will be in separate parties, but the successful cooperation which we had in the last Knesset will continue fully, as it was in the last Knesset in which we worked together closely - in the next Knesset as well," Ben-Gvir told Israel National News.

"We will continue to work together to fix the judicial system, strengthen the State's Jewish identity, protect our soldiers and police officers, and bring the State of Israel back onto the correct path."

He added, "The attempts to drive a wedge between us will not succeed. We are united for the sake of the public, with the goal of forming a strong right-wing government."

On Sunday evening, Ben-Gvir held a press conference, at which he announced that if the right-wing bloc wins a majority and forms a government, he will demand the position of Public Security Minister.

On Thursday, prior to the press conference, Ben-Gvir informed Netanyahu of his intention to announce that he will demand the ministry, and Netanyahu encouraged him to do so, saying that such a demand could bring the right-wing to victory, by encouraging more right-wing voters to go out and vote. At the same time, he did not promise Ben-Gvir the position.

"Only if we are large enough and strong enough, and we receive at least 15 Knesset seats, will we be able to ensure that a right-wing government is formed, and not, G-d forbid, a government with [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (National Unity)," Ben-Gvir said Monday morning.