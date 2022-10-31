Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday night gave a victory speech in which he called for "peace and unity", said the country was no longer an international pariah, and highlighted the need for a "living Amazon", AFP reported.

Lula reached out to supporters and rivals alike, highlighting the need for "a Brazil of peace, democracy, and opportunity."

He touched on gender and racial equality and the urgent need to deal with a hunger crisis affecting 33.1 million Brazilians.

"The wheel of the economy will turn again," he promised.

"It is in no one's interest to live in a divided nation in a permanent state of war," the 77-year-old leftist said, vowing to serve all 215 million Brazilians, and not only those who voted for him.

"This country needs peace and unity. This population doesn't want to fight anymore," he stated.

"Today we tell the world that Brazil is back. It is too big to be banished to this sad role of global pariah."