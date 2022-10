Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday defeated incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and won the second round of the Brazilian presidential election.

With 98.9% of districts counted, da Silva had a slim lead over Bolsonaro, winning 50.8% of the votes compared to Bolsonaro’s 49.2%

Neither candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the first round in early October, as required by Brazilian law, setting up Sunday’s runoff.