Ayala Ben Gvir, the wife of the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party Itamar Ben Gvir, was a guest at the Israel National News studio on Sunday, a day after the shooting attack in Kiryat Arba that was initially suspected to be an attempt to harm her family.

"We were told that there was a shooting targeting our house, the security forces told us to enter the house and forbade us to leave. We were stressed. I put all the children in our bedroom and calmed them down until the incident was over," recalled Ben Gvir.

"For several months there have been threats against Itamar from Arabs who call for him to be murdered and distribute harsh graphics. We are also receiving such threats and it is increasing. I am really very worried, but on the other hand it is part of our lives. If we do not fight for our lives and say that we are here and change the reality, then the threats and terror will reach other Jews. We need to do everything we can to stop this and for Jews to be able to move around the country safely," she added.

She recognizes a growing sympathy for her husband on the Israeli street. "I see the crazy love that Itamar is getting on the street, from people who want selfies and hugs from him. It's clear to me that it's real. You can feel in the field that people want change."

"Itamar has really become more moderate, and in my opinion it is done correctly. When he talks about the Arabs, he is ready to welcome anyone who understands and admits that Jews live here and will continue to live here."

She is unfazed by Netanyahu's statements towards the Religious Zionist Party. "If we become strong enough, then Bibi will have to take him and there will be a strong right-wing government. If Gantz is stronger and Netanyahu's associates tell him that it is worthwhile, we will not be there. I understand that there is last-minute attempt to take our votes, but if you want a right-wing government, you need Itamar's party."

Regarding Netanyahu's avoidance of taking pictures with her husband Itamar, she said, "What happened in Kfar Chabad was insulting and hurtful. On the other hand, I believe that we will be strong and establish a right-wing government, and that is the goal. There will be time for pictures later as well."