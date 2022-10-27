Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV last week lauded a Palestinian Arab terrorist who was eliminated by Israel days after murdering IDF soldier Noa Lazar in an attack at the Shu’afat checkpoint.

In footage from the show translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Al-Manar host Imad Marmal and the studio audience standing up and applauding the "martyred" terrorist Uday Tamimi.

Footage of Tamimi firing at Israeli soldiers and being shot down was displayed, and Marmal said, "Nothing overshadows the heroic acts of the resistance fighters in occupied Palestine... [Tamimi] was martyred in a legendary manner."

"With your permission, dear guests and viewers, I would like to say that despite our country's political and economic crises, nothing overshadows the heroic acts of the resistance fighters in occupied Palestine. At the beginning of our show, we respectfully salute the martyr Uday Al-Tamimi who kept fighting the occupation to his last breath, and was martyred in a legendary manner. We salute him and will now stand up and applaud him," added Marmal.