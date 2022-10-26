Gal Gadot issued a response to Kanye West's antisemitic posts with a reminder of her own, tweeting out "Proud Jew," alongside a picture of herself.

Earlier in the week, cookbook author and wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld posted a simple piece of text on a black background that reads “I support my friends and the Jewish people” and encouraged her 580,000 followers to share the post.

Seinfeld, who is Jewish, was weighing in two weeks after West, the rapper who now goes by "Ye," launched a spree of antisemitic comments, including a call to “go death con 3” on Jews. The banner was displayed by members of the Goyim Defense League, a white supremacist group whose calling card is distributing antisemitic literature in communities across the United States.

For many, the banner became emblematic of how West’s comments can be seen as part of a broader pattern of antisemitism in the United States — and for Seinfeld and others who are active on social media, it became the latest in a string of high-profile moments that demand public expressions of solidarity.

“If you don’t know what to say, you can just say this in your feed,” Seinfeld wrote.

Seinfeld’s simple post was reminiscent of other posts that have gone viral at other moments in the recent past, including the black box that became a symbol of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during the summer of 2020. Since she posted it Sunday night, it has been shared countless times, including by prominent celebrities.

While Jewish comedian Amy Schumer was among the first to share Seinfeld’s post and other Jewish celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, have shared it, many of the public figures amplifying it are part of Seinfeld’s target audience: non-Jews.

Jenna Bush Hager, Meghan McCain, Gemma Chan and Reese Witherspoon have all shared the post. So have various members of the Jenner-Kardashian family, who notably were once tied to West via Kim Kardashian’s marriage to him until the couple’s divorce in March.

Kim Kardashian didn’t share Seinfeld or Schumer’s post, but wrote a short statement in an Instagram story, a form of post that is visible for 24 hours.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hate fun rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

In another twist to the plot, supermodel Gigi Hadid, whose father claims to be of Palestinian Jordanian descent, and who is known for her affinity for the Palestinian Arab cause and strong dislike for Israel, also shared Seinfeld's post on her Instagram account on Monday, with the caption: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people".

The supermodel's sudden turn-of-face is surprising to say the least. Hadid, herself, has repeatedly posted anti-Israel content to her Instagram account, as has her sister - fellow supermodel Bella Hadid.