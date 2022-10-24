In wake of a series of inflammatory tweets by hip hop mogul Kanye West over the past weeks, supermodel Gigi Hadid, whose father claims to be of Palestinian Jordanian descent, and who is known for her affinity for the Palestinian Arab cause and strong dislike for Israel, shared a post on her Instagram account tonight (Monday) with the caption: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people".

The message was initially posted by Jessica Seinfeld, wife of Jewish actor and comedian Gary Seinfeld, who called on her friends in the entertainment industry to share it in response to West's antisemitic slurs.

The supermodel's sudden turn-of-face is surprising to say the least. Hadid, herself, has repeatedly posted anti-Israel content to her Instagram account, as has her sister - fellow supermodel Bella Hadid.

Hadid wasn't the only one to take offense with West's (now known as "Ye") comments. A row of Hollywood stars, including Khloe Kardashian - whose sister, Kim, recently divorced West and has four children from him, joined her in sharing Seinfeld's post.

"Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable." tweeted Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon. "In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable."

"Completely understand why my Jewish friends and colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time," she added.

Following the outpouring of support, Jewish actresses Amy Schumer and Nicola Peltz also shared Seinfeld's post.

In now-deleted tweets, West, who has recently renamed himself and now appears as "Ye", threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews". Ye followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," continued Ye.

The Black Israelites cult, with a large following in the Israeli city of Dimona, as well as black supremacists consider themselves the "true" descendants of the Biblical Israelites. Based on Ye's statements, some have suggested the rapper either associates with the Black Hebrews or has bought into antisemitic propaganda.

After being removed from Instagram, Ye tweeted: "Who do you think is responsible for cancel culture," in another possible dig at the Jewish people.