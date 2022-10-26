US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday invited President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding.

The two issued the invitation to Herzog in a joint letter Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. They said the two nations have shared “an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship.”

The date for Herzog’s address has not been set. The State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948. President Harry S. Truman recognized the new nation the same day. In their letter, Pelosi and Schumer said Truman’s swift action “has always been a point of pride for our Country.”

“Across the decades, the United States Congress has been proud to stand in solidarity with Israel on a bipartisan and bicameral basis,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote, as quoted by AP. “It is our hope that the Congress will have the opportunity to hear from you at this historic and joyous milestone in the success of the State of Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

The invitation to Herzog was issued as he began a two-day visit to Washington on Tuesday, during which he met with Pelosi and with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Herzog is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Also on Tuesday, Herzog participated in an Atlantic Council event in Washington, D.C., marking two years since the Abraham Accords and joining former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro in conversation.

In their conversation, the President presented intelligence establishing the use of Iranian-manufactured UAVs against civilians in the war against Ukraine.











