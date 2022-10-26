President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

“We have many topics to discuss. The relationship between our countries is as strong as ever, and I want to thank your administration for its unique support and also thank President Biden, whom I hope to see tomorrow. The President of your country is a great friend of the State of Israel and I will express my deep gratitude to him," said Herzog.

He added, "I want to thank the administration, you and your team for helping promote the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon. I want to thank you for supporting Israel in international forums. You and I will continue to discuss, in addition to my conversations with the administration, the challenges that Iran poses to us, and to all humanity. Our hearts go out to the people of Iran, the women of Iran, who are oppressed and attacked, day and night. I will be exposing more of the fact that Iranian weapons are being used against civilians in Ukraine.”

Herzog also said the two would “discuss the integration of Israel in the region and the Abraham Accords as well as the potential openings for Israel in the region.”

Blinken also praised the Israel-US relationship, saying Herzog’s visit is “a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between Israel and the United States.”

“We’ve done very good and very important work together over the last couple of years including the truly historic agreement between Lebanon and Israel on the maritime demarcation, something that offers the prospect of benefits to Israel and Lebanon alike,” he added.

“We are standing together against the dangerous, destabilizing and terrorizing actions that Iran is taking in the region and well beyond the region,” said Blinken.

“The provision of drones by Iran to Russia to enable its further aggression against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is showing horrific results on the ground in Ukraine and it’s something we are determined to stand against,” the Secretary of State continued.



