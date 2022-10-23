Iran's deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said on Saturday that the "riots" that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody last month have reached their "final days", AFP reports.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces.

"There are various gatherings in some universities, which are decreasing every day, and the riots are going through their final days," state news agency IRNA quoted Mirahmadi as saying on Saturday.

"The situation in the provinces is good and we don't have riots that led to urban unrest," he added.

Mirahmadi said the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, on the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, was an exception but blamed "provocative" prayer sermons by a local Sunni Muslim cleric for fresh violence there on Friday.

Iran has blamed the violence on enemies at home and abroad, including armed separatists and Western powers, accusing them of conspiring against the Islamic Republic and denying security forces have killed protesters.

President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into the violence.