A new poll conducted by Panels Politics for Maariv showed that the Likud-led bloc will win 60 Knesset seats, while the opposing bloc would win 56 Knesset seats.

It also showed the two largest parties losing one seat each to smaller members of their respective blocs.

The poll showed that the Likud party would win 31 seats, compared to 32 in the previous poll, and that Yesh Atid would win 23 seats, compared to 24 in the previous poll. The Religious Zionism party, on the other hand, would rise to 14 seats from its previous 13, and the National Unity party would retain its 12 seats.

Both the haredi parties - Shas and United Torah Judaism - remained stable in this poll, with eight seats and seven seats respectively. Yisrael Beytenu, however, would rise from six seats to seven seats.

Both Labor and Meretz remain stable with five seats each, while the two Arab parties - the United Arab List (Ra'am) and the Joint Arab List (now comprised of just Hadash and Ta'al) - retain their previous four seats.

As in other polls, the Jewish Home party and the Arab Balad party fail to pass the electoral threshold.

The poll included 712 respondents representing adult Israeli society, both Jews and Arabs. It has an error margin of 3.7%.