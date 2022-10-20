A new documentary series airing this Sunday on Israel's Channel 13, follows R. a 32-year-old foreign national who secretly infiltrated anti-Israel organizations and worked with Hamas heads in Europe. R. took part in flotillas from Europe to Gaza, and shares, for the first time, footage from inside the relationship between radical Islam and the radical left.

In honor of the series premiere, a launch event was held on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

During the event, the documentary's host, Middle East correspondent Tzvi Yehezkeli, stated: "This is war, the war is mostly conciseness, and that's the power of this series, we see how they set the narrative. We went through so much in this series. It's our main project. When we started sending her (R.), sometimes fear controls you, but she didn't give up and she went all the way and brought it, and that is what makes this series so rare."

In an interview with Israel National News Yehezkeli said that R. "Met all of the senior officials in Hamas, she traveled on flotillas, she was arrested, and in the end, we rescued her and she's in a safe place now. It was worth a series about it."

Yehezkeli added that the series presents "A huge journalistic gain, to show the connection between Hamas to BDS. All of the human rights organizations that are funded by Hamas in Europe."

The journalist explained how Hamas runs a network in Europe that works to form people's opinions, and for that reason, it was important for him to work on this series.