It was published today that human rights organizations filed a petition against the IDF for forcing the evacuation of patients from Kamal Adwan hospital, whose director, Ahmed Kahlot, was found to be a member of Hamas.

In his interrogation in Israel, Kahlot said: "I was recruited to Hamas in 2010 at the rank of lieutenant colonel. There are employees in the hospital who are military operatives of Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam - doctors, nurses, paramedics, clerks, staff members."

Greenzeig wrote that this is "a good opportunity to remember the petition of human rights doctors who received a call from the hospital in Gaza and rushed in the dead of night to submit a petition to the High Court against forcing a hospital in Gaza to evacuate."

He added that after submitting the petition, "doctors for human rights interpreted the words of the director of the hospital Ahmed as if they have no option for evacuating the patients."

In the face of the pressures placed on the army, "the IDF did not give up, and then it was found that a cache of weapons and terrorists were hidden at the Kamal Eduan hospital," Greenzeig added.

"Finally, Kahlot admitted that he is a senior operative in Hamas and that the terrorist organization has made the hospital its outpost," Greenzeig described the chain of events.

He concluded: "Behind the concern for human rights, there is at best a great deal of stupidity and naivety, but the situation might be even worse."