A new poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for N12 and Keshet shows that if elections were held today, the Likud-led bloc would win 60 Knesset seats, while the current government would win just 56 seats.

According to the poll, the Likud party would win 31 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid would win 24. The Religious Zionism list, led jointly by MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, would be third-largest in the Knesset, with 14 seats. The National Unity list, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, would win 11 seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight Knesset seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, the poll showed. At the smaller end of the list are Yisrael Beytenu and Labor, with six seats each; Meretz, with five seats; Hadash-Ta'al (what remains of the Joint Arab List), with four seats; and the United Arab List (Ra'am), also with four seats.

Two parties - Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home and the Arab Balad party - fail to pass the electoral threshold, but receive over 1% of the vote. The other parties attempting to enter the Knesset are not projected to receive more than half a percentage of the votes.

The poll also attempted to estimate what percentage of those eligible to vote would do so. Sixty-six percent (66%) of respondents - 69% of Israeli Jews, and 44% of Israeli Arabs - said that they intend to vote.