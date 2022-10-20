Sara Netanyahu, wife of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, participated on Wednesday evening in a Likud women's event, together with the party's female candidates for the Knesset.

"The attorney general of the Jerusalem Municipality, where I work, I have been a municipal employee for 22 years, occasionally receives queries from a certain journalist whose name is Ben Caspit, 'Did she record days off when she went on a trip abroad with her son after the army?' So yes, I have taken days off, I am the first wife of a Prime Minister who continued working. I am a child psychologist," she said.

The wife of the Likud chairman claimed at the event, which was held at Idit Silman's home in Rehovot together with MK Miri Regev, "If God forbid we don't win, the chances are that there will be a sixth election. If the other bloc wins 61 seats, it will be with [Ahmed] Tibi and Ayman Odeh and there will no longer be a Jewish government and a Jewish state here. The State of Israel will be ruled by Tibi and Odeh."

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday intensified his attacks on the Jewish Home Party, which does not pass the electoral threshold in any poll conducted in recent weeks.

Speaking on Twitter Spaces, Netanyahu said of Ayelet Shaked, "If you want to waste votes, vote for her. It's not worth voting for any party that doesn't pass the electoral threshold."

The Likud chairman also promised, "I will form a national government - neither with Gantz nor with Lapid."