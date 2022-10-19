Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi and the dean of the Ponevezh Yeshiva, participated Monday night in a special "tisch" gathering.

The gathering, held in the yeshiva, was attended by hundreds of students.

Following Rabbi Edelstein's entrance, the students enthusiastically began singing, "Uvechen tzadikim," a song which translates to, "And therefore, the righteous will see and rejoice."

However, seconds after they had begun singing, Rabbi Edelstein signaled with his hand that they should cease.

He then whispered something into the microphone, but due to a technical failure the students did not hear the reason why Rabbi Edelstein wished to stop the song.

Journalist Yonatan Birnbaum said Wednesday that he spoke with the sexton who was standing near Rabbi Edelstein and who heard the reason for the rabbi's request.

According to him, Rabbi Edelstein explained that he stopped the singing since it is not appropriate to sing words from the High Holiday prayers during the rest of the year, since it arouses judgement.