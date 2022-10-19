Yeshiva University (YU) on Tuesday hosted the YU Isru Chag Concert, starring Ishay Ribo, at the International Convention Center (Binyanei Ha'uma) in Jerusalem.

Over 3,000 people attended the sold-out concert and were visibly moved by Ishay Ribo’s ability to distill the poetry and holiness of Judaism into song.

Many of those who attended were YU students studying in Israel and some of the thousands of YU alumni who have made aliyah (immigrated to Israel), as well as other Israelis eager to enjoy the music and experience this unique cultural event.

The sold-out concert solidified YU’s role as the flagship Jewish university, able to unite Jews from the U.S. and Israel in an evening of joy, unity, and song, bringing an exuberant and moving end to the holiday of Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles).

YU has launched numerous educational, cultural, and business initiatives in Israel and the concert placed the spotlight on the dynamic partnership between the University and Israel.