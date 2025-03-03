The Yeshiva University Maccabees came from behind on Sunday evening to beat the Farmingdale Rams 81-78, in the Skyline Conference Championship Final.

Yeshiva will now advance to the 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship, which will take place next weekend.

Farmingdale outscored Yeshiva in the first half, entering halftime leading 49-35.

The Rams maintained the lead throughout most of the second half as well, until a YU layup and five points by Maccabees Junior guard Zevi Samet pulled them to within one, 77-76. Samet then scored a 3-pointer with 16 seconds on the clock to put the Maccabees in front by one.

Yeshiva locked in the victory with two free throws in the final seconds.

Samet was awarded the Most Outstanding Player of the Skyline Conference Championship after he produced 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting