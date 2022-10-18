Opposition leader, Likud chairman, MK Benjamin Netanyahu arrived last night (Monday) to the 2nd Day Hakafot celebration at the town of Kfar Chabad and refused to go onstage until MK Itamar Ben-Gvir got off it.

In videos from the incident, the organizers are seen demanding Ben-Gvir to get off the stage to allow Netanyahu and other Likud members to address the crowd.

One of Netanyahu's associates approached Ben-Gvir after the incident, and explained to him that his photo with Netanyahu could harm the possibility of forming a broad government with Defense Minister Benny Gantz after the elections.

Following the incident, Ben-Gvir reportedly decided to ignore Netanyahu's people and did not answer their calls.

In response to his removal from the stage, Ben-Gvir said: "Despite Bibi's advisers, there will be a right-wing government, not a broad government with Gantz."