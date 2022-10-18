Israel on Tuesday slammed the Australian government’s announcement that it will not recognize the city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the about-face by the new Labor government is a worrying sign.

"Given the way Australia reached its decision, as a rushed response to a false media report, we can only hope that the Australian government is more serious in other matters."

"Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that," Lapid added.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also blasted the decision, vowing to summon Australia’s ambassador for a dressing down Tuesday.

"Israel expresses its deep disappointment in the face of the Australian government's decision which stems from short-sighted political considerations."

"Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years and will continue to be the eternal and united capital of Israel regardless of this or that decision.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said he was "saddened" by Australia's decision.

"The united city of Jerusalem was and will continue to be the capital of Israel forever. Declarations like this do not advance anything, and are of no benefit."

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the status of Jerusalem must be decided through peace talks between Israeli and the Palestinians instead of unilateral decisions.

“We will not support an approach that undermines a two-state solution", Wong said, “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv”.

“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” she added and claimed that the statements of the Morrison government were "a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election.”