Over the month of Tishrei, which features the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as well as the festival of Sukkot, hundreds of thousands of people participated in the central selichot services (penitential prayers) at the Western Wall. Hundreds of thousands more visited Jerusalem and the Western Wall during Sukkot in commemoration of the pilgrimage during Tempe times and participated in the traditional Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) and in the Torah scroll dedication and Simchat Beit Hashoeva in commemoration of the Hakhel ceremony that takes place once every seven years.

On the eve of Hoshana Rabba (Sunday), tens of thousands came to the Western Wall as well as on Simchat Torah and on the night following it for Hakafot Shniyot at the Western Wall Plaza. This second round of dancing, with dozens Torah scrolls at the Western Wall Plaza, has become a yearly tradition at the site.

In total, two million people came to visit the Western Wall over the month of Tishrei.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated that it "notes with satisfaction that this holiday period was uplifting and exciting. It is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts of its devoted employees of the foundation, the security forces, and the Israel Police who made it possible for 2 million people to safely come to the Western Wall during these past two months."

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, noted that the masses who came to the Western Wall are evidence of its power as a unifying site, something expressed by the wonderful unity displayed during this period at the Western Wall. It is a moving testament to our history, hope, and to our nation’s faith in its heritage.