An Arab woman on Sunday smashed a glass bottle on a yeshiva student from the Nir Yeshiva in Kiryat Arba as he exited the Temple Mount, at the Chain Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to eyewitnesses, a number of young men from the Nir Yeshiva who were leaving the Temple Mount stopped for a few moments to pick up garbage from the floor, when the Arab woman smashed a glass bottle on one of them.

Israel Police officers, however, arrested the Jewish victim as he sought proper medical treatment after suffering an injury to his leg by the glass bottle that was smashed on him.

The “Hozrim Lahar” (lit. Returning to the Mount) movement stated, "The Israel Police continue their antisemitic conduct on the Temple Mount, after over the past week they arrested and removed a considerable number of Jews who had ascended the Temple Mount in honor of the festival, and this in addition to humiliating searches bordering on sexual harassment. Police who help the enemy should be shut down, and the sooner the better."

