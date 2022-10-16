We have entered the final and most advanced stages of our month of Tishrei odyssey of recognizing Hashem's sovereignty on Rosh Hashanah, re-enlisting in His world, owning up to our faults and addressing them and coming clean with Hashem on Yom Kippur.

Now, in the litmus test of our sincerity and our total trust in Hashem, we build and sit in our fragile sukkot for seven whole days, protected only by Hashem's love for us, with no illusions and no pretenses, and there is nothing more joy inspiring than placing all our trust in Hashem.