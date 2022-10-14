A synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin was vandalized multiple times during the start of Sukkot.

Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, three instances of vandalism occurred at the Beth Israel Sinai congregation, the only synagogue in Racine.

In each case, bricks were thrown at the building’s windows, with glass shattering in two of the instances, Kenosha News reported.

The synagogue’s alarm system first alerted authorities at 11:28 p.m. on Sunday. Responding to the vandalism, the Racine Police Department found “a window that was shattered by a brick paver.”

As officers were waiting in the parking lot behind the building for a synagogue member with a key to open the building so they could conduct a search, police said a loud noise was heard. Officers investigated and found that someone had throw a brick at a window on the front of the building. But no damage had occurred. No suspect was found in the area, according to police.

At 4:47 a.m. on Monday, approximately five hours later, the building’s alarm system activated again after more windows were smashed with bricks.

Beth Israel Sinai was previously vandalized in 2019, when antisemitic messages and Nazi symbols were spray painted on the building’s walls and window.

In that case, a Wisconsin man pleaded guilty to federal charges that he vandalized the synagogue as part of his involvement in a white supremacist and neo-Nazi group.

Yousef Barasneh was 22 when he was arrested in January 2020 as part of a nationwide investigation into The Base, which planned to carry out coordinated vandalism of synagogues across the country in an effort the hate group called Operation Kristallnacht, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Six other men involved in the group were arrested at the same time.

Barasneh spray-painted a swastika and other Nazi imagery, as well as the word “Jude,” German for Jew, on the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation building.

According to his plea agreement, Barasneh admitted that he had online conversations with other members of The Base about “acts of violence against Jewish Americans and non-white Americans, Base military training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices,” the Journal-Sentinel reported.