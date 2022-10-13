Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Beit Orot neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem and called for live fire to be used against those who endanger soldiers and residents.

On Wednesday, Arabs rioted near Maaleh Hazeitim, also on the Mount of Olives, hurling rocks, explosives, and Molotov cocktails at civilians.

"We, the people of Otzma Yehudit, have come here first of all to show support for the brave residents of the neighborhood, led by Rabbi Dov Lior," Ben Gvir stated at Beit Orot.

"It's impossible to ignore what's happening in front of our very eyes in Jerusalem," he added. "Jewish blood is not to be taken for granted and the blood of our soldiers won't be taken for granted. It's total anarchy, their hands are tied."

According to Ben Gvir, "It's a total catastrophe for the State of Israel, a catastrophe for deterrence, and gives the full okay for those who throw stones, Molotov cocktails, and explosives to keep doing so. As long as there isn't a clear order to use live bullets, not gas and not soft-tip, to shoot those who are endangering the lives of soldiers, to shoot those who endanger the residents here... That will be my condition for joining a coalition."