The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move, Reuters reported.

Three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly - 143 countries - voted in favor of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. One of the countries that voted in favor was Israel.

Only four countries joined Russia in voting against the resolution: Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus.

Another 35 countries abstained from the vote, including China, while the rest did not vote, noted Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in late September proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine.

The annexation has been condemned by the United States, which announced a new round of sanctions against Russia following the move, and by NATO, which said, "This land grab is illegal and illegitimate."

Following the annexation, Ukraine claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, one of the areas annexed by Russia.