Jerusalem is burning: Arabs rioted in several locations in eastern Jerusalem on Wednesday night, including in the neighborhoods of Wadi Joz and Ras al-Amud. In Beit Hanina, a car in which a Jewish family was traveling was attacked, and they managed to escape unharmed. The car sustained damage.

In several locations throughout the eastern part of the city, fireworks were shot at Jewish homes and firebombs were thrown at cars, trash cans were set on fire and policemen were attacked. Forces from the Israel Police and Border Police operated in several areas and responded with riot dispersal measures following the throwing of firebombs and rocks, shooting of fireworks, burning of trash cans, blocking of roads and attempts to harm the security forces.

The car of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion was hit by a rock thrown by Arab rioters in Ras al-Amud. Lion was on his way to visit a Simchat Beit HaShoeivah celebration held by city council member Arieh King, who lives in the Ma'ale HaZeitim neighborhood.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response, "I am strengthening the residents of Jerusalem who are facing violent rioters at this difficult time, and the men and women of the security forces who are fighting them. This is the result of a weak government on all fronts, from Hezbollah's threats to the neglect of the personal safety of Israeli citizens."

The chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, called for IDF forces to be brought into the streets of Jerusalem: "This is not ‘disorderly conduct’ by civilians but rather a war against an enemy. And in war as in any war - IDF forces in large numbers must be brought in tonight to the neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem, impose a general curfew on them, stamp out the terrorist attacks with a heavy hand and shoot anyone who picks up a rock, a firebomb, a firework or a weapon."

Smotrich added, "A reformed country cannot afford such a reality anywhere in the country, and certainly not in the capital city. The Arabs of this country will have to choose between a good life under the Jewish state while accepting its authority, and a war in which they will be beaten and defeated while paying heavy prices. We simply can't go on like this."

Shaked in Beit Hanina Photo: No credit

Following the riots in Jerusalem, Interior Minister and Cabinet member Ayelet Shaked arrived at Beit Hanina, and received an overview from the commander of the station in whose division the attempted lynching of the Jewish family took place.

"This is a battlefield for all intents and purposes," Shaked said. "We do not have the privilege of not responding to disturbances. This is about human life. Lapid, Gantz and Omer Barlev must wake up. A heavy-handed treatment is required here - zero patience for terrorists, denial of citizenship, 10 years in prison, curfew, relaxation of the instructions to open fire and mobilization of Border Police reservists."

Shlomo Ne’eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, commented on the goings on in Jerusalem.

"When we said a week ago that it was time to launch Operation Defensive Shield for Israel, some thought it was a ‘settler problem’. Tonight everyone understands and sees how the State of Israel is threatened by murderous Arab terrorism. We must embark on a deep operation against terrorism. Not to kill mosquitoes, but to dry up the swamps. We are once again calling on Defense Minister Gantz to wake up and act - strengthening and expanding the settlement and embarking on an extensive military operation will destroy the terrorists' hopes and restore peace to the region."

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said that "the violent footage from eastern Jerusalem is disturbing. Good-for-nothing Arab terrorists are terrorizing Jews in the capital of the Jewish people. I am strengthening the security forces operating in the area and calling on the Minister of Public Security to stop neglecting the lives of Israeli citizens. Terrorism is defeated with an iron hand."