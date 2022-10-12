One of the violent incidents in Jerusalem

Police and Border Police forces dealt with several violent disturbances and riots in eastern Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

In one of the incidents, the vehicle of a Jewish family was hit with rocks in an attempted lynching in the Beit Hanina neighborhood.

The family members said that Arabs blocked the road and pelted the car with rocks without giving them the opportunity to escape.

Before that, Arabs threw Molotov cocktails at a Jewish vehicle in the Mount of Olives area.

There were no casualties in both incidents.

The forces responded with riot dispersal means following the throwing of firebombs and stones, shooting fireworks, burning trash cans, blocking roads and attempts to harm the security forces.

During a violent disturbance in Issawiya, two police officers were lightly injured while acting on the scene to repel the rioters. The suspicion that the injury was caused by pipe bombs that were thrown at them during the violation of the order was investigated.

During the day, five suspects were arrested for participating in the disturbances and the activity against the violent rioters continues.