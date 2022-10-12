A Jewish restaurant in Portland, Oregon had its sign vandalized with a swastika, the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents of vandalism targeting the deli.

The owner of Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli, Justin King, told KOIN 6 News that over the weekend a swastika was spray painted on the restaurant’s sign above a depiction of King’s grandparents.

King added that a few weeks ago the restaurant’s front door windows were smashed and two days in a row someone superglued their locks.

The restaurant also received a threatening phone call several months ago that was “specifically antisemitic.”

King told the news outlet that he filed a police report but has not heard back about any of the incidents.

“[The swastika vandalism] coincides with the end of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. To come right after Yom Kippur I think is significant and potentially was arranged like that,” he said.

King praised members of the community for their support.

“Seeing everyone’s reaction, it reaffirms our faith in our community,” King said. “It’s nice to have the reinforcement that the larger community is affected by it.”