A 22-year-old resident of Jerusalem who was walking today (Monday) during the Sukkot holiday in the Beit Safafa neighborhood together with his 13-year-old brother, was deliberately run over by an Arab motorcyclist, while the assailant hurled insults at him about his Jewishness.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the speeding motorcyclist who was passing by on the street, recognized the haredi-looking pedestrians as Jews, made a U-turn, mounted the curb, lined his motorcycle up with them and struck on the leg of the resident while making a three-pointed finger gesture, yelling antisemitic statements at them and yelling for them to leave the neighborhood The victims are now filing a complaint at the police station in the Moriah area.

Attorney Haim Bleicher from the Honenu organization, which is assisting the victims, said, "This is a very serious antisemitic incident that challenges the right of Jews to live in our capital, Jerusalem. An attacker on a motorcycle who runs over a person because of his Jewish appearance is a terrorist and we expect the police to make every effort to catch him and prosecute him as quickly as possible."