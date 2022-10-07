Putin’s inner circle is beginning to show cracks, according to an American intelligence briefing, with a member close to the Russian leader expressing impatience with how the war in Ukraine has played out.

The Washington Post could not confirm a name but reported that President Joe Biden was briefed on the inner circle member’s criticisms of Putin in a daily intelligence briefing.

The critic spoke out about what they saw as the war’s mismanagement and mistakes military leaders made in carrying out the invasion of Ukraine and the prolonged war, the news outlet reported.

When asked to comment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Post that there were some internal disagreement but shot down claims that anyone in Putin’s inner circle was challenging his leadership, calling the report “absolutely not true.”

“There is disagreement over such moments. Some think we should act differently,” Peskov said. “But this is all part of the usual working process… There are working arguments: about the economy, about the conduct of the military operation. There are arguments about the education system. This is part of the normal working process, and it is not a sign of any split.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)