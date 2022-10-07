A new poll published in Maariv's weekend paper shows that if elections were held today, the Likud-led bloc would have enough seats to form a coalition.

This is the first time the poll has shown this since July.

The new poll predicts the Likud party will win 32 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 23. The poll also predicts that Religious Zionism will win 14 seats, and the National Unity party 12.

Shas is predicted to win eight seats, with United Torah Judaism winning seven and Yisrael Beytenu six.

Labor and Meretz are predicted to win five seats each, followed by the Joint Arab List (Hadash and Ta'al) and the United Arab List (Ra'am) with four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the Likud-led bloc would win 61 seats while the opposing bloc would win 55 seats. The remaining four seats are held by the Joint Arab List, which joins no coalition.