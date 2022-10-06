Newspaper boxes distributing Jewish publications were vandalized with swastikas on Yom Kippur.

The antisemitic graffiti was denounced by New York City Assembleymember Daniel Rosenthal.

“On the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, newspapers racks distributing Jewish publications were vandalized with swastikas,” Rosenthal tweeted.

“We must be able to feel safe in our neighborhoods. We must do more. The continued rise of antisemitism is unsustainable and unacceptable.”

A photo of the damage posted by Rosenthal showed a row of newspaper boxes with black swastikas daubed on five of them.

One of the boxes also had a half circle with a line through it that appeared to be a “no kippahs” symbol.

The hateful graffiti was reportedly discovered shortly after Yom Kippur ended in a Jewish section of Queens.