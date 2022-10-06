A rock was thrown at the women’s section at the Orthodox synagogue in the German city of Hanover during Yom Kippur prayers on Wednesday, Channel 12 News reported. The rock shattered one of the windows of the building, but there were no reports of injuries.

The local police confirmed the details and launched an investigation.

Members of the Jewish community said that about 150 worshipers were at the synagogue during Yom Kippur. Towards the end of the prayer service, a loud sound was heard that startled those present, and after a search it was discovered that a window had been broken in the back corridor of the synagogue, where there is no police presence.

The Channel 12 report stated that unlike other synagogues throughout the country, the synagogue in Hanover does not have Israeli security guards.

Last year, four people were arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack during Yom Kippur on a synagogue in the city of Hagen.

One of the detainees is a 16-year-old Syrian boy. Police described the plot as "Islamist."

Three years ago, a gunman shot dead two people outside a synagogue in the city of Halle during Yom Kippur prayers.

The victims, a German man and woman, appeared to be chosen at random when the assailant, Stephan Balliet, failed to gain access to the synagogue he had besieged with gunfire and homemade explosives, as the frightened congregation barricaded itself inside.

Balliet admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by antisemitism and right-wing extremism.