The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by KCNA

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Thursday, Seoul's military said, Pyongyang's sixth launch in less than two weeks, AFP reported.

South Korea's military said it had detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Samsok area in Pyongyang towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

"Our military has reinforced monitoring and surveillance and is maintaining utmost readiness in coordination with the United States," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's coastguard also confirmed the launch of two potential ballistic missiles, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida telling reporters that the recent testing spate was "unacceptable".

"Even in this short period since the end of September, this is the sixth time. This is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

The test comes two days after North Korea fired an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile over Japan. Officials and analysts said that missile was a Hwasong-12 that travelled likely the longest horizontal distance of any North Korean test before.

In response to Tuesday’s test, South Korean and US fighter jets carried out precision bombing drills.

Just last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles ahead of a visit to South Korea by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

North Korea has tested more than 30 ballistic weapons in 2022, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a prolonged stalemate in nuclear diplomacy.

In May, it fired a volley of missiles, including possibly its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

In July, Pyongyang fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers.

Last month, North Korea passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the new legislation makes the country’s nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any negotiation on denuclearization.