Former House Rep. Ted Deutch becomes CEO of American Jewish Committee

Former House Rep. Ted Deutch has become the new CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Dutch succeeds David Harris, who stepped down Friday after serving as AJC’s CEO for more than 32 years.

It was first announced in March that Deutch, one of Congress’ most outspoken members on Jewish issues for over a decade, was leaving politics to become the next CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

“Becoming CEO of AJC is a great honor and humbling responsibility,” Deutch said. “I am wholeheartedly committed to furthering AJC’s nonpartisan, centrist approach, and will be steadfast in my efforts to advance the organization’s mission of enhancing the well-being of the Jewish people and Israel.”

Deutch pledged that “AJC will continue to build a brighter Jewish future – uniting against all sources of antisemitism, opening more doors for Israel, and standing up for the democratic values that enabled Jewish communities to flourish across the globe. Through strong, thoughtful, and nonpartisan advocacy, we will make our voices heard in the United States and around the world.”

“The Jewish values that I was brought up with, that are so central to how I approach the world, inform everything I do,” said Deutch who served as a member of the House of Representatives for seven terms.

Deutch has long championed the priorities of the Jewish community, most recently as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for seven terms representing Florida’s Broward and Palm Beach Counties since 2010.

“The work that I’ve done matters so much not just to me, but it matters to my family. They motivate me to do this critical work.”

During his 12 years in Congress, Deutch was a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on which he served as the Chairman of the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee; a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee; and Chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

He was a founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Taskforce for Combating Antisemitism, and of the Congressional Hellenic-Israel Alliance, as well as a member of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, the Latino-Jewish Congressional Caucus, and of AJC’s Transatlantic Friends of Israel inter-parliamentary group.

Deutch emphasized the need to expand the Abraham Accords and to combat antisemitism wherever it occurs, while continuing to expand the AJC’s relationships with governments and civil society.

“The Jewish community does not exist in a vacuum. Bringing the Jewish community together with other ethnic and faith groups strengthens our democracy,” he said.

He added that engaging younger American Jews was also critically important.

“The single greatest opportunity that the Jewish community has is to ensure that all of the young Jews across the world have the support and the tools that they need to live life proudly Jewish,” he said.