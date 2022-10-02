Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticized Prime Minister Yair Lapid in light of the publications that Israel has agreed to a new outline of the maritime border with Lebanon that includes significant concessions.

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to Nasrallah's threats. He is giving Hezbollah the sovereign territory of the State of Israel with a huge gas reservoir that belongs to you, the citizens of Israel. He is doing it without a discussion in the Knesset and without a referendum. Lapid has no mandate to hand over to an enemy state sovereign territories and sovereign assets that belong to everyone," Netanyahu said.

He added, "If this illegal move goes through, it will not bind us."

Netanyahu's attack comes after Prime Minister Lapid praised the developing deal on maritime borders during the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"Over the weekend, Israel and Lebanon received the American mediator's proposal for an agreement on a maritime line between the two countries. We are discussing the final details, so it is not yet possible to praise a done deal; however, as we have demanded from the start, the proposal safeguards Israel's full security-diplomatic interests, as well as our economic interests," Lapid said.

"For over a decade, Israel has been trying to reach this deal. The security of the north will be strengthened. The Karish field will operate and produce natural gas. Money will flow into the state’s coffers and our energy independence will be secured. This deal strengthens Israel’s security and Israel’s economy.

"We do not oppose the development of an additional Lebanese gas field, from which we will of course receive the share we deserve. Such a field will weaken Lebanon's dependence on Iran, restrain Hezbollah and promote regional stability.

"The mediator's proposal is currently undergoing legal review. Once this is complete, we will submit the decision – together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and in coordination with the Attorney General – for discussion and approval.