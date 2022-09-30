The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 capitol riot has delayed a meeting scheduled for next week due to Hurricane Ian, but will likely meet for a ninth hearing before the midterm elections in November.

Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told the Washington Examiner that the committee will have a last hearing before November 8, but a date has not bee set. The meeting will not feature witness testimony, he added.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” Thompson (D-MS) and vice-chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a statement. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

Committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) represents a district that was severely impacted by the hurricane.

Next Wednesday’s meeting would have focused on “substantial footage” of the Jan. 6 riot and include “significant witness testimony” that had so far not been heard, Thompson said in a statement last week.

The hearing would also have been the first time the committee convened since the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence in August.

