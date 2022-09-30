Hurricane Ian touched down in South Carolina on Friday after leaving a trail of devastation in Florida this week.

The severe storm, which made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, now has a maximum sustained windspeed of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

It touched down near Georgetown, South Carolina on Friday.

The NHC warned that the hurricane could lead to a “life-threatening storm surge” along the Carolina coasts, FOX News reported.

South Carolina is expected to face hurricane-strength winds on its coast which will also impact the southeastern region of North Carolina as the storm makes its way through the Carolinas.

The NHC cautioned that residents could face storm surges as high as seven feet.

The impact of Ian is already being felt in South Carolina with a section of Pawleys Island pier collapsing and floating away.

A tweet from the Pawleys Island Police Department described the pier as “floating south” in the ocean.

They described the flooding as “catastrophic.”

In videos posted by the department, the level of flooding is shocking, with even rescue vehicles having difficulty navigating through torrential rain and unable to traverse roads immersed in several feet of water.

