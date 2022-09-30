Democratic North Carolina Rep. Kathy Manning has been named as the co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism in the House.

Manning replaces outgoing Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and will become one of seven co-chairs of the 100-plus member task force, Spectrum New1 reported.

The task force, which was initially launched in 2015, works with law enforcement, federal agencies, state and local government, educators, advocates, clergy, and other stakeholders domestically and internationally to find ways to combat antisemitism and to promote Holocaust education and remembrance.

“The rise in antisemitism is a grave threat to Jewish communities worldwide and to the wellbeing of our society. I am proud to join my colleagues, Democrats and Republicans alike, in working together (or standing united) to confront this threat and stop the spread of this dangerous hate in every way,” Manning said in a statement.

It was reinstated in 2019 to coincide with the first anniversary of the antisemitic shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh which left 11 worshippers dead.