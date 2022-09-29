Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) held a call Wednesday with the German Federal Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht.

In the call, the two discussed opportunities to strengthen defense cooperation between the countries and emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle East region.

The parties also discussed the implications of the war in Ukraine, and the role of the international community in bringing it to an end.

During the discussion, Minister Gantz updated his German counterpart on the process that will enable German to acquire the "Arrow-3" air defense system. Developed by the IMDO in the Israel Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the U.S. MDA and IAI, the "Arrow-3" is one of the most advanced systems of its kind in the world, and is designed to intercept ballistic missiles.

Minister Gantz also thanked his counterpart for her role in maintaining the excellent defense ties between Israel and Germany.

The ministers agreed to meet at the earliest possible time in order to continue discussing ways to deepen defense cooperation.