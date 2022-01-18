On Tuesday, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israel’s Ministry of Defense, together with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israeli Defense Forces, conducted a successful flight test of the Arrow Weapon System (AWS) and the Arrow 3 interceptor, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the earth’s atmosphere. Experts have suggested the missile could also be used to destroy satellites in orbit.

The test was performed at a test site in central Israel, and led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

AWS operational radars array detected the target and transferred data to the battle management control (BMC), which analyzed the data and established a defense plan. After the defense plan was established, two Arrow-3 interceptors were launched toward the target and successfully completed the mission.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz: “I commend the successful outcome of the recent flight test – Israel’s defense establishment and industries continue to develop some of the world’s most advanced systems. With every step forward, with every development, we equip the State of Israel with the capabilities to defend itself against developing threats. Our systems provide Israel with the freedom to maneuver strategically.”

Along with the IMDO, representatives of the MDA, Israeli Air Force and industries involved in AWS development, participated in the test.

IAI is the primary contractor for the development of the Arrow Weapon System and Arrow interceptors. MLM designs, develops and produces the Arrow interceptors, and Elta, a subsidiary of IAI, develops the radar detection array. Elisra, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, develops the BMC. BOEING Company, TOMER and RAFAEL are the main subcontractors for the development and production of the Arrow 3 interceptor. RAFAEL designs and develops the target.

“This test was designed to challenge every element of the Arrow Weapon System, and it performed beautifully. Data collected from this test guide future development of the AWS,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill. “MDA remains committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its missile defense capability against current and emerging threats.”

Chief of the IDF General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi: “The IDF and Israel’s defense establishment see great importance in constantly upgrading and improving our air defense capabilities. The test conducted this morning is another element in our ability to respond to developing threats in the region, and is a part of the implementation of the IDF's multi-year plan.”

Head of the Directorate for Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Dani Gold: “This groundbreaking test reflects a significant leap forward in the capabilities of the defense establishment to develop in the face of emerging regional threats and to adapt for the future battlefield. The DDR&D and partnering industries will continue spearheading Israel’s technological advance to maintain our national security.”

IMDO Director, Moshe Patel: “Today we successfully completed a complicated flight test of the Arrow Weapon System and the Arrow 3 interceptor. The Israel Ministry of Defense continues its efforts to enhance and to upgrade Israel’s multi-tier missile defense capabilities against emerging threats in the region.

Since the successful series of tests in Alaska in 2019, we have significantly expanded the Arrow Weapon System’s capabilities. I would like to express our appreciation to the MDA and the US Government for the enduring cooperation over a period of 30 years, to build and strengthen Israel’s Missile Defense.”

Boaz Levy, IAI: "The Arrow System, developed as a result of the close cooperation between Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD), the United States Missile Defense Association (MDA), and the Israeli Air Force, proved once again that Israel holds one of the world's most advanced defense systems against ballistic missiles. Throughout the flight test, the system was tested against ‘future threats’, in a challenging scenario, while gathering essential information that will be used by the defense establishment and the company's engineers for the development of future technologies.

The Arrow System is one of IAI's advanced developments, including cutting-edge technologies with the capability of identifying and intercepting surrounding threats.

On behalf of IAI Management and the Chairman of the IAI Board of Directors Mr. Amir Peretz, I would like to thank the Israel Ministry of Defense, Israeli Air Force, other defense partners, and IAI's employees for their professionalism and courage, which have led to a successful trial."

The AWS is a central part of Israel’s multi-layered defense array that also includes the Iron Dome Defense System and David’s Sling Weapon System.

This test is part of the IDF’s multi-year development program. The success of this test is an important milestone for Israel’s operational capability to defend itself against existing and evolving threats in the region.