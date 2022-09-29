The European Union (EU) Commission expressed "sorrow" at the killing of terrorists Wednesday morning and called the IDF actions an "invasion."
In response, the heads of Lach Yerushalayim and the Im Tirtzu Movement slammed the Commission's statement as, "Unacceptable political audacity!"
Maor Zemach, chairman of Lach Yerushalayim, and Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, called for the expulsion of the EU ambassador to the PA territories Sven von Burgsdorff from Israel:
"This is an unimaginable political interference and the support for terrorism by an official representative from the European Union," the two said. "There is no other way to describe an expression of mourning for the deaths of terrorists!"
"We call on the Foreign Minister and the interim Prime Minister to immediately announce the expulsion of this hostile foreign agent that is only provoking the territory and supporting the terrorists!"