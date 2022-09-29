The European Union (EU) Commission expressed "sorrow" at the killing of terrorists Wednesday morning and called the IDF actions an "invasion."

In an official statement following the killing of the terrorists in Jenin Wednesday morning, the EU Commission in the Palestinian Authority said, "Deplored by the loss of life and alarmed by the spike in violence today in Jenin following ISF incursions with several Palestinians killed and at least 40 injured ... Violence must stop immediately."

In response, the heads of Lach Yerushalayim and the Im Tirtzu Movement slammed the Commission's statement as, "Unacceptable political audacity!"

Maor Zemach, chairman of Lach Yerushalayim, and Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, called for the expulsion of the EU ambassador to the PA territories Sven von Burgsdorff from Israel: