During this morning's raid in Jenin, an IDF sniper was filmed eliminating a PA terrorist trying to fire at troops in the city.

The man was among two terrorists shot and killed while firing at soldiers trying to arrest a relative of Raad Khazem, who opened fire in a crowded club in Tel Aviv this past April, killing 27-year-olds Tomer Morad and Eitam Megini, and wounding eight.

Khazem was shot and killed during a gunfight with Israeli counterterror forces while holed up in a Jaffa mosque after the attack.

Days later, one of Khazem’s brothers was shot and wounded while attempting to flee arrest in the Jenin area.

According to the Palestinian Authority outlet WAFA, IDF forces fired a missile into the Khazem home, and used tear gas to disperse rioters who gathered at the scene and hurled rocks at the Israeli soldiers. The Israeli military said that a bomb two terrorists were preparing inside the house exploded while they were handling it, setting the house on fire.

WAFA further reported that six terrorists were wounded in the raid, including two listed in serious condition after reportedly being shot in the chest.

The IDF said that both of the terrorists succumbed to their wounds, identifying one as Abed Khazem, a brother of Raad Khazem.