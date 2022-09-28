Gun used by one of the two terrorists eliminated Wedneday

Two terrorists were shot and killed during a gun battle with IDF forces and Border Police officers in the northern Samaria city of Jenin Wednesday morning.

Israeli security personnel were deployed to Jenin early Wednesday morning for an arrest operation aimed at apprehending a relative of a terrorist who carried out a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

In April, 29-year-old Raad Khazem, a Palestinian Arab terrorist from Jenin, opened fire on Israelis in Tel Aviv, killing 27-year-olds Tomer Morad and Eitam Megini and wounding eight.

Khazem was shot and killed during a gunfight with Israeli counterterror forces while holed up in a Jaffa mosque after the attack.

Days later, one of Khazem’s brothers was shot and wounded while attempting to flee arrest in the Jenin area.

On Wednesday, IDF forces surrounding the home of the Khazem family, while attempting to arrest a relative of Raad Khazem.

Terrorists opened fire on the IDF force, prompting soldiers to return fire.

According to the Palestinian Authority outlet WAFA, IDF forces fired a missile into the Khazem home, and used tear gas to disperse rioters who gathered at the scene and hurled rocks at the Israeli soldiers. The Israeli military said that a bomb two terrorists were preparing inside the house exploded while they were handling it, setting the house on fire.

The WAFA reported that six terrorists were wounded Wednesday morning, including two listed in serious condition after reportedly being shot in the chest.

Both of the terrorists in serious condition succumbed to their wounds, the Israeli military said, identifying one as Abed Khazem, a brother of Raad Khazem.