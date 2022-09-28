Iran: Former President Rafsanjani's daughter arrested for inciting protests

Iran on Tuesday arrested the daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani for inciting protests, AFP reported, citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

"Faezeh Hashemi has been arrested in the east of Tehran by a security agency for inciting rioters to street protests," Tasnim reported, without elaborating.

The arrest came amid a 12th straight night of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died while in custody after being arrested by the Iranian morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

Amini's death sparked a wave of online criticism, with users noting that the injuries seen in a photo of her in a hospital bed point towards cranial injury as the cause of death, rather than a cardiac event as Iranian authorities had claimed. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a probe in the case.

Hashemi, a former lawmaker and a women's rights activist, has had previous run-ins with the law in the Islamic Republic.

In July, she was charged with carrying out propaganda activity against the country and blasphemy in social media comments, the judiciary said at the time.

Hashemi was reported to have said Iran's demand for the Revolutionary Guards to be removed from a US terror list was "damaging" to the country's "national interests," according to media reports then.

She also made separate comments concerning Khadija, the wife of the Prophet Mohammed, reportedly calling her a "businesswoman", showing that women can also engage in economic activity, and whose money the prophet spent.

Hashemi's father, who served as Iran's president from 1989 to 1997 was considered a moderate close to the reformist camp and who advocated improved ties with the West and the United States.

Rafsanjani was barred from standing in the 2013 presidential election, officially because of his age. He threw his support behind the eventual winner, Hassan Rouhani. He died in January of 2017 at the age of 82.