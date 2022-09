IDF soldiers thwarted an attempted ramming attack adjacent to the village of Havat Gilad, the IDF said Saturday.

"During IDF and Israel Police routine activity adjacent to the city of Nablus, soldiers on a patrol spotted a vehicle attempting to run them over," an IDF statement said.

"The soldiers responded by shooting towards the vehicle. The assailant has been neutralized."

"No IDF injuries were reported."

A police officer suffered light injuries, reports said.